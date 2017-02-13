CDC: Flu 'Widespread' In 43 States

Flu vaccine bottles (Photo: File)

Flu season is peaking across the United States, including in North Carolina, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reports the virus has become "widespread" in 43 states. The center also says there have been 14,000 new reported infections each week in 2017.

According to the state department of public health, the virus has killed 22 people in North Carolina since the start of the flu season in October.

To prevent the flu, the CDC first recommends getting your flu shot each year. The suggestion is for everyone 6 months of age or older, and especially young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions, and people 65 years and older.

The center also says it's important to prevent the spread of germs by avoiding close contact with sick people, covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, and washing your hands thoroughly.

For more information about the flu and ways to protect yourself from it, visit the CDC's website.

