GREENSBORO, NC -- The chance for a few scattered showers will kick off the Christmas weekend, but by Christmas Day the rain should be long gone.

A storms system centered over Toronto Canada is dragging a cold front across much of the Eastern United States. Out ahead of the cold front light showers will begin to develop across the Triad early Saturday morning. As the front gets closer around lunch time showers are expected to be a little heavier and a little more widespread. Rainfall totals will range from 0.10"-0.20", with the higher totals expected north of the Triad.





Through Saturday afternoon the rain will quickly begin to clear out and give way to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will level off in the low 50s before cooling into the low 40s early Christmas morning.

Christmas Day will be partly sunny and mild, but not nearly as warm as last Christmas. Christmas 2015 had a high temperature of 74 degrees which tied for the all time record high temperature. This year temperatures in the Triad on Christmas will still be warmer than normal, but only around 57. The normal high temperature for Christmas is 49 degrees.





Looking ahead to next week temperatures will remain in the middle 50s on Monday, but then warm into the low-middle 60s on Tuesday. Temperatures will then remain in the upper 50s and low 60s through most of the week before turning much cooler by next Friday. High temperatures Friday will only be in the middle 40s.

