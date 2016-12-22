Christmas Market Attack Suspect Killed In Italy

BERLIN — The Tunisian national sought in connection with the Berlin truck attack that killed 12 people and injured dozens has been shot dead in Italy, according to the country's interior minister.

Angelino Alfano said a man killed a shootout with police in Milan is “without a shadow of doubt” the attacker.

Reuters reported that a man believed to be Anis Amri, the prime suspect, was shot dead in a suburb in north Milan. The Italian news agency ANSA said that a man killed in a shootout with police in the city's Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood was Amri.

ANSA reported that Amri was stopped during a routine police check at around 3 a.m. local time and was asked to show his identity documents. He allegedly pulled a gun from his backpack and shot an officer in the shoulder. The officers responded with gunfire and killed him, the news agency said.

There were other reports of possible sightings of Amri following the attack. Danish police tweeted earlier Friday that a man fitting his description was seen in Aalborg, a city in northern Denmark.

Amri was seen outside a mosque about eight hours after the assault and less than three miles from the Christmas market where the attack happened.

Images published late Thursday by the German broadcaster RBB show Amri, 24, standing in front of a mosque in Berlin's Moabit area. The mosque is close to where investigators think the Polish-registered truck was hijacked before being driven into Breitscheidplatz. Police have not commented on the images, caught on closed-circuit television.

Authorities in Germany and across Europe are still searching for Amri, the prime suspect in Monday's attack in the German capital.

The images of Amri in Berlin came as police in western Germany said Friday they detained two Kosovo-born brothers on suspicion of planning to carry out an attack on a shopping mall in the town of Oberhausen. Police said there did not appear to be a connection to the Berlin attack.

German prosecutors said Amri's fingerprints were found on the truck that was deliberately driven into the market and Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière said it was highly likely he was the perpetrator. Amri's family in Tunisia has urged him to turn himself in so he can respond to allegations he may be involved in the attack.

