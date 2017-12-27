Cold Air to Grip the Piedmont for Days

GREENSBORO, NC -- Get ready for cold, and lots of it. Cold air is dominating the eastern half of the country, and the Carolinas won't be able to escape it. Over the next week we'll be cold and dry. We'll continue to watch small chances for precipitation around New Year's.

Cold high pressure will build into the Piedmont today. Temperatures will start in the upper 10s, our coldest morning since January. Skies will be partly cloudy during the day, with highs struggling to get to the freezing mark. Plan on a high right around 30.

A weak low pressure system will slide by to our southeast tonight into Friday. Any precipitation with this system will stay far to the south and east of the Piedmont, keeping us cold and dry, without the threat of winter weather. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Heading into New Year's weekend, more cold air will be on the way. Temperatures will drop even more with an Arctic front entering the picture by Sunday. Highs will be at or below freezing Monday, Monday, and Tuesday. There is a low chance for another weak system to bring some precipitation on Monday, but that threat right now is only about 20%.

