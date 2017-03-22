Cold Night Ahead; Plan On a Freeze Thursday Morning

GREENSBORO, NC -- We're not done with the cold weather just yet. The cold weather returns tonight and temperatures will drop just barely below freezing.

Clear skies and calm winds will help us to cool down extremely quickly overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s, and even into the upper 20s in some areas tomorrow morning. This won't be anything compared to what we saw last week, but it will still be enough to create frost, and damage very sensitive plants.

Freezes are very typical for this time of year. The average last freeze for our area is early April. In fact, we see a freezing night in the month of April nearly 80 percent of the time.





This round of cold weather won't be lasting very long. We'll warm up to right around 50 degrees Thursday afternoon, and into the 60s Friday afternoon.

