100-Year-Old Haw River Vet Honored By Congressman Walker

George White Picture Courtesy of Mark Walker's Office

GRAHAM, NC – Congressman Mark Walker honored a 100-year-old WWII veteran living in Alamance County on Thursday.

George White was presented a flag that was flown above the U.S. Capitol Building in his honor at a small ceremony with family and friends.

“We have so much to thank our Greatest Generation for,” Walker said. “They answered the call of duty to protect our nation and our freedoms and then they came home and help build the great nation we live in today. As we look onward to preserve our inherited prosperity and liberty for future generations, it is also important to take time to remember the past and the great men and women who got us here.”

Walker also added,

“George White is a hometown representation of those ideals. Though only a small token of our appreciation for his service and sacrifice, we were proud to present him an American flag flown over the Capitol. The same flag he fought honorably to protect.”

White was born in Manhattan, New York in 1917 and graduated from St. Patrick’s Catholic School in NY. He joined the Army in 1942 and worked as a Coat Auxiliary Corps mechanic. In 1943 he was sent to Africa and Italy.

When White was discharged in 1945 he sent a telegram to his wife that read: “Roll out the barrel coming home will arrive Thursday. Love, George.”

He received the following awards/medals: Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with single bronze star, World War II Victory Medal, Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII, Sharpshooter Badge and Machine Gun Bar, & Marksman Badge and Rifle Bar.

George White and his wife moved to Haw River in the 1980’s. They have seven children, 17 grandkids, and 28 great-grandkids.

