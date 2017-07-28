100 Years Of Hands on Learning Showcased At UNCG

Model wears a dress made entirely of paper for photoshoot on UNCG's campus. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The UNCG Department of Consumer, Apparel and Retail Studies is celebrating its centennial by showcasing the hard work and creativity of its students, alumni, and faculty.

285 students currently call the department their space to create.

Every year, the department showcases the work of its students in a spring fashion show in April. This year, in light of its 100th anniversary, a special showcase will also include the work of alumni and faculty members.

40 eligible participants submitted their work to the department after a call for entries for the Centennial Gala Fashion Show. Only half of those applicants were selected.

The pieces vary in color and style, but focus on the fashion of the last ten decades, in honor of the department’s 100 years.





This weekend, faculty members and local models and hair and makeup artists gathered at the school for a photoshoot in preparation for the Gala that will be presented in book form.

Dr. Nancy Hodges, head of the department, says the most important part of the centennial is that UNCG and her department have been in the Greensboro community for so long, and “a real pillar of higher education” in this field for the area.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wfmy.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WFMY