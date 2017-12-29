2 The Rescue: Meet Jinx

Let's get Jinx adopted! (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

Jinx is a beautiful 2 year-old-gray tabby girl who would love to start the new year in a forever home of her own.

Jinx is fairly laid-back, gets along with other cats, and loves laying in a warm, sunny window. She is spayed, current on vaccines and is waiting to become your best friend.

Meet this pretty girl at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road in Burlington or call 336-578-0343 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFMY