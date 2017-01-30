WFMY
$24K Brooch Donated to Triad Goodwill, now Being Auctioned

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 1:46 PM. EST January 30, 2017

GREENSBORO — Triad Goodwill received a 14 carat gold and diamond brooch appraised at $24,650. The brooch was given from a donor and is being auctioned online. 

The vintage handcrafted solid 14K gold flower brooch is available on Triad Goodwill’s online store, ShopGoodwill.com. The brooch contains three round-cut diamonds that total nearly three carats. Photos and a detailed description can be found here. Goodwill says the brooch is in very good condition and is gently used. 

Goodwill says proceeds from this donation will support Triad Goodwill’s mission of offering free classes and services for the un- and underemployed. 

