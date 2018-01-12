4-Year-Old James Raugh Goes ‘On Duty' Keeping His Memory Alive #JRaughOnDuty

Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department & Columbia Fire Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It’s a name that’s being added to fire department rosters across the nation, world, and right here in the Piedmont Triad – James Raugh.

The 4-year-old was killed in a house fire in McCormick County, just northwest of Augusta.

The boy’s dream was to be a firefighter. James died and the next day so did his baby sisters Jalissa, 3, Jordan, 1, and his dad Nathan.

Related: #JRaughOnDuty: Firefighters Around The World Honor 4-Year-Old Killed In Fire

The family asked for any fire department to send James “on duty” before his funeral and share a photo to social media using the #JRaughOnDuty hashtag to keep his memory alive.

His name has also been added to fire helmets, on trucks, and on the department’s shift rosters.

It's also been added to police departments and medic helicopters.

Countless Facebook posts and pictures have been shared all over.

© 2018 WFMY-TV