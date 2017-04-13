40,000 lb. Sweet Potato Giveaway at Greensboro Church

40,000 lbs of sweet potatoes. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Holy sweet potatoes!

Genesis Baptist Church in Greensboro is giving away 40,000 lbs. of sweet potatoes for free!

A truck load of spuds was dropped off at the church parking lot on Thursday. You'll need to bring your own bag.

The giveaway was made possible by the Society of St. Andrews and the Georgia Rucker Sr. Food Drive Ministry.

Genesis Baptist Church is located at 2812 East Bessemer Avenue.

