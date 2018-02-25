4ALL: Talk to a North Carolina Licensed Lawyer for Free on March 2

GREENSBORO - On Friday, March 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., North Carolina lawyers are volunteering their time to provide free legal information to North Carolinians.

This effort is part of the North Carolina Bar Association's 11th annual 4ALL Statewide Service Day. North Carolina legal professionals join forces and take calls from the public at call centers across the state. These volunteers provide legal information and referral resources to callers with North Carolina related matters. The call is toll-free.

Attorneys will be available to take calls (during these hours ONLY)

Friday, March 2, 2018

7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

1-855-390-3456 or 336-378-5046

*Phone lines open at 7:00 a.m. on Friday and the call is toll-free!

Last year, 550 volunteer attorneys took 9,900 calls from across the state.

WFMY News 2, The Volunteer Center, and the United Way of Greensboro are proud partners of 4 ALL Statewide Service Day.

