5 Things To Do This Weekend: Aug. 18-20

1. FOR THE LOVE OF GOLF

The Wyndham Championship guarantees an exciting weekend of PRO golf fun. It continues now through Sunday at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The championship is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA Tour. Find out more about the tournament including tickets below.

Tournament Schedule



2. BUZZ, BUZZ!

Things will be all a buzz in Kernersville this weekend with the Honeybee Festival. The event includes lots of activities for kids, crafts, food, entertainment stages and more! The event is free and takes place Saturday, August 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville.

3. TOP DOG

It’s all about the top dogs at the Carolina Cluster Dog Show this weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. More than 1,000 dogs and their owners will compete for titles. Dogs that are not entered in the festival are even invited to come and test their skills. You can also participate in a free dog show tour. The event takes place Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The event is free but you’ll have to pay for parking.

4. 50 SHADES OF BLUE

Denim has deep roots in Greensboro and will be on display in an unusual way! The 50 Shades of Blue art exhibit features 80 pieces of art using re-purposed denim donated to Wrangler. The exhibit includes visual art, decorative art, wearables, sculptural pieces, and accessories. On Friday, August 18 you are invited to meet the 27 artists whose works are featured. The Greensboro Cultural Center is hosting the free event. The Cultural Center is located at 200 North Davie Street. The event is from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

5. MUSIC AND ICE CREAM

You can enjoy tasty ice cream while enjoying free music show at Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream this Saturday. Check out the music from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the ice cream shop located at the Friendly Shopping Center in Greensboro.

