5 Things To Do This Weekend: Feb. 16-18

Wicked Plants at the Greensboro Science Center

1. WICKED PLANTS

It doesn’t get any more wicked than this – “Wicked Plants!” Check out the Wicked Plants exhibit at the Greensboro Science Center. The exhibit will be a spooky one as you get up close with some of the world’s most diabolical botanicals without the risk of danger. The Wicked Plants exhibit is based on Amy Stewart’s book “Wicked Plants: The Weed that Killed Lincoln’s Mother and Other Botanical Atrocities.” The exhibit showcases more than 75 plants in the most of unusual and amusing ways. The science center is located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.

2. WINE & CHOCOLATES

Keep celebrating Valentine’s Day all weekend long. Take part in a couple’s wine and chocolate pairing at MenaRick Vineyard & Winery. The event is $20 per couple and includes tasting 10 wines, a delicious assortment of chocolates, and MenaRick wine glasses. The event takes place both Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The winery is located at 328 Luffman Road in Ronda, NC.

3. ART FIX

Get your art fix by visiting the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) this weekend in Winston-Salem. Make sure to check out two exhibits.

Dance For The River

Dance For The River is a dance, film, and photography exhibit that interprets the variety of North Carolina’s Yadkin River and its environmental threats. Photographer Christine Rucker photographed dancers as they improvised to the river’s diverse landscapes. The exhibit runs through March 11.

12 X 12: 12 Artists from the 12th State (12 X 12)

12 X 12: 12 Artists from the 12th State (12 X 12) exhibition presents North Carolina artists selected by a jury to participate in the 12 X 12 pop-up artist salon series. The artists represent a diversity of artistic practices and cultural backgrounds. The artists featured include: Elizabeth Alexander, Endia Beal, Martha Clippinger, Bill Fick, Mijoo Kim, Beverly McIver, Katy Mixon, Kirsten Stolle, Bob Trotman, Hong-An Truong, Lee Walton, and Pinar Yoldas.

SECCA Hours this weekend:

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

4. HANGING ROCK

LEAVE IT TO BEAVER

There’s so much to learn and explore at Hanging Rock State Park. On Sunday, February 18 learn about the Beaver and its importance to Hanging Rock State Park. Kids can feel its lustrous fur, examine its skull and learn all about its abilities, and how it’s an aquatic genius. The exhibit is from 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

SKINS AND SKULLS

Learn about all things that slither at Hanging Rock! On Sunday, February 18 kids can learn about skins and skulls of some of Hanging Rock’s furry and slithery native denizens. The exhibit will be set up at 1:00 p.m.

Hanging Rock State Park is located at 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road in Danbury, N.C.

5. LIFT YOUR VOICES

Do you love to sing? Then this event is for you. Join in a free community sing event on Sunday, February 18 at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. You can join in no matter your skill level. This CommUnity Sings will feature more than 1,000 voices singing Carolina in My Mind, Bohemian Rhapsody, and What a Wonderful World. Doors open at 2PM with the Grimsley High School Blue Steel Drum Line and the North Carolina A&T University Cold Steel Drum Line to welcome you. Singing will begin at 3PM. The Carolina Theatre is located at 310 South Greene Street in Greensboro.

