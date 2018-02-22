5 Things To Do This Weekend: Feb. 23-25

Mac & Cheese Pic. Courtesy: Stock

1. JUST SAY ‘MAC & CHEESE,’ ‘MAC & CHEESE!’

If you love mac & cheese, beer, and wine then this event is for you. The Big Mac & Cheese Cook-Off Big Sip Craft Beverage Festival takes places this weekend in Winston-Salem. The all-inclusive event allows you to sample craft beers, wines, and spirits. Local restaurant booths will also offer a tasting of their Mac and Cheese selections! Plus, enjoy live music. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. The festival takes place Saturday, February 24 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Millennium Center located at 101 West Fifth Street in Winston-Salem.

More Details: Big Mac & Cheese Cook-Off Big Sip Craft Beverage Festival



2. PICKIN’ ON THE ROAD!

It’s everything you love about MerleFest! This weekend get a taste of MerleFest with MerleFest on The Road. The show includes a rotating cast of past and present MerleFest artists selected to represent the festival’s mission of celebrating “traditional plus music.” The show tours in an effort to highlight the artists and to promote the popular Americana music festival founded by the legendary Doc Watson. The show is Saturday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke Performance Space in downtown Greensboro at the Greensboro Cultural Center. The center is located at 200 North Davie Street. General seating tickets are $23.04 and Reserved Seating tickets are $34.07

Find out more: MerleFest On The Road



3. RED, RED WINE!

Red wine is just fine! This weekend get your sip on with the Yadkin Winter Reds Wine event. It takes place both Saturday and Sunday. The event includes participating Yadkin County wineries featuring their “Winter Red” wines paired with a tasty food item. Each ticket holder will be assigned to a starting winery where they will receive their Riedel wine glass and a map. Ticket is good for both days. The hours will be Saturday Noon to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Event tickets are $30.

Find out more including menus, tickets: Yadkin Winter Reds Wine Festival



4. BOATS, FISHING, BOATS, FISHING!

Getting ready to hit the water? Before you do make sure you check out the Carolina Boat & Fishing Expo. The expo takes place this weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum. It includes Boats, Fishing Tackle, Wakeboarding, Tubing, Seminars, Kayaks, Bass Boats, Ski Boats, Center Consoles, Pontoons, Deck Boats and more. Tickets on sale at door. Ticket prices - adults $9, Seniors (60+) & Military $8, Jr. Boater (6-12) $5, Children 5 & under - Free

Find out more: Carolina Boat & Fishing Expo, Greensboro Fishing Expo



5. HOME & GARDEN EVERYTHING!

Get ready for the Original Home and Garden Show taking place this weekend. Check out more than 100 vendors at the show. Plus, learn about the latest home and garden products and services. The Original Home and Garden Show takes place at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in the Education Building, February 23-25. Tickets are $8 at the door, children 12 and under free with a paying adult. Free parking at Gate 5 on Deacon Boulevard.

Find out more: The Original Home and Garden Show

