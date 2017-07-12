5 Things To Do This Weekend: July 14-16

(Photo: Thinkstock)

1. WE ALL SCREAM FOR PEACHES!

If you love those peaches, then you’ll want to head to Candor, N.C. for the Peach Festival! The Peach Festival this Saturday includes peaches, a cooking contest, a parade, live music, helicopter rides, Big Bang Boom, Jim Quick & Coastline, camel and pony rides, bungee jump, karaoke, inflatables, petting zoo and more! The Peach Festival is Saturday, July 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Park in Candor, N.C.

More Details: Peach Festival



2. WE ALL SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM!

One scoop, two scoops, three scoops! Go ice cream wild this weekend at the “Big Chill.” Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and what better way to celebrate than at an ice cream festival? The “Big Chill” includes a fun day of sampling all kinds of ice cream, live music, and there’s also a kid’s fun area. It takes place Sunday, July 16 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Grace Court Park located at 4th Street in Winston-Salem. Admission is $3 each or $10 for a family unit. The proceeds benefit the Shalom Project.

More Details: Big Chill

3. REPTIDAY

It’s all about the creepy and the crawly as Repticon returns to Winston-Salem. The one-day show is all about reptiles. ReptiDay will feature an opportunity to get up close with hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. The event will be held Saturday, July 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds at Gate #9. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12. Free for kids under age 5.

More details: ReptiDay

4. BLOCK PARTY

Come out, and get to know your police officers, and other emergency workers while checking out cool equipment, at the National Night Out Kick Off Party. It’s Saturday, July 15 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Skateland North located in Greensboro. The free event includes activities for kids, music, demonstrations, equipment displays, and informational booths. Not only that, but Skateland North is offering free skating from 1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Skateland North is located at 3801 North Church Street in Greensboro.

5. MAKE IT CRAFTY

Get ready for one crafty “Firecracker Festival.” The large craft fair features more than 50 vendors both inside and outside. It also includes FREE ice cream sundaes while supplies last! The Craft Festival is Saturday, July 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.at South Fork Park in Winston-Salem.

More Details: Firecracker Arts Festival



