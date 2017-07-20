5 Things To Do This Weekend: July 21-23

Music at Hanging Rock State Park. Pic. Hanging Rock State Park (Photo: Custom)

1. CHRISTMAS IN JULY!

Why not have a little Christmas in July fun with the family! On Friday, Movies in the Park will show Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas at Harmon Park. The movie starts at 6:00 p.m. at the park located at 152 South Main Street in Kernersville. There will also be movie games to play before it starts. The movie is free! Make sure you bring your blanket and lawn chairs.

More Details: Movies In The Park

2. LASER SHOW!

It’s a Planetarium Laser Show you don’t want to miss this weekend at the Kaleideum North in Winston-Salem. Rock out to the Beatles and Led Zeppelin laser style of course! It’s Friday, July 21 with two shows. The first is at 8:15 p.m. and the second at 9:15 p.m. Shows are $6 per person or see both shows for $10. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. It’s located at 400 W Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem.

More Details: Laser Show



3. PLAY THAT MUSIC!

Enjoy an afternoon of live folk music by Snow Creek Old Tyme Band at Hanging Rock State Park. Just sit back, sing along, dance and enjoy the lake and mountain view! It takes place Sunday, July 23 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Hanging Rock Park located at 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road in Danbury. Make sure you go to the Lake Bathhouse for live music fun.

More Details: Hanging Rock Live Music



4. MUSICAL CIRCUS FUN

The circus meets musical theater! This weekend check out the musical, “Barnum” by the Drama Center of City Arts. The musical features magicians, jugglers, mimes, contortionists, and multiple mysterious acts! The performances take place at the Weaver Academy located at 220 South Spring Street in Greensboro. Shows Friday and Saturday take place at 8:00 p.m.

More Details: Drama Center of City Arts



5. BREAKFAST WITH BELLE OR TEA WITH MRS. POTTS!

Kids can have a magical “tale as old as time” this weekend by enjoying Breakfast with Belle or Tea with Mrs. Potts! The Yadkin Cultural Arts Center is hosting both of the events on Saturday, July 22. But you must have a ticket to get into the events.

Breakfast With Belle

What: Kids can have a pancake breakfast with Belle and many of her Enchanted friends!

When: Saturday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Costs: Tickets are $10 each

Where: Allison Oaks Tasting Room across from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center

Buy Tickets: Breakfast With Belle



Tea With Mrs. Potts

What: Kids can have tea time with Mrs. Potts and friends including Belle! It includes tea, juice and desserts.

When: Saturday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Costs: Tickets are $10 each

Where: Allison Oaks Tasting Room across from the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center

Buy Tickets: Tea With Mrs. Potts



