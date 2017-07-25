5 Things To Do This Weekend: July 28-30

Rock party fun! (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When it comes to entertainment WFMY News 2 has got you covered with a list of 5 things you can do to start having fun in the Piedmont Triad!

1. GREAT ROCK HUNT!

Dozens of kindness rocks will be up for grabs as part of the great Rock Hunt in Eden! The “Kindness Rocks” and “Eden Rocks” groups will hide dozens of painted rocks all over Freedom Park in Eden. The Rock Hunt will take place on Saturday, July 29 around 5:30 p.m. Freedom Park is located at 121 North Edgewood Road in Eden. This is a free event the kids are sure to enjoy.

2. RACING FUN!

Get in the driver’s seat and find out what it means to go fast! The High Point Museum will have a NASCAR simulator race car of Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s Xfinity Series Goody’s Chevy Camaro on site. The race car has two interactive simulators which will let you test your skills against the top drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The event takes place Saturday, July 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the High Point Museum located at 1859 East Lexington Avenue in High Point. Kona Ice will also be at the museum from 1:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m.

3. PARKS AND REC FEST!

Make it a fun family day at the Parks and Rec Fest! The festival includes bounce houses, outdoor games, live music, kids’ activities, face painting, and free use of the driving range at Gillespie Golf Course. The Parks and Rec Fest is in honor of National Parks and Recreation Month. The free festival takes place on Sunday, July 30 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Gillespie Golf Course located at 306 East Florida Street in Greensboro.

4. SINBAD COMEDY TIME!

Sinbad will kick-off the National Black Theatre Festival in a big way! Sinbad will perform on Saturday, July 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the Annex Endstage at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Tickets range in prices from $75-$30. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com or at the Fairgrounds Annex Box Office.

5. GOSPEL FEST

You’re invited to a Gospel in the Park song fest this weekend. Enjoy the sounds of Jeremiah Salter and Nu Elevation Worship, Stephen L. Williams and Favor, and the choirs from Red Bank Baptist Church and Union Baptist Church. Food trucks, merchandise vendors, kettle corn, and Italian ice will all be at the festival! Make sure you bring a lawn chair. The event takes place Saturday, July 29 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Park located at 1690 East 19th Street in Winston-Salem.

