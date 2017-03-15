5 Things To Do This Weekend: March 17-19

Check out DOGA this weekend! Pic. meganblake.com (Photo: Custom)

1. GO CRAZY FOR HOCKEY!

Winston-Salem will host the Port Huron Prowlers and the Danville Dashers this weekend!

March 17 Game: Danville Dashers vs. Port Huron Prowlers

Game Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Annex Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Tickets: Thunderbirds Carolina



March 18 Game: Danville Dashers vs. Port Huron Prowlers

Game Time: 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Annex Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Tickets: Thunderbirds Carolina



2. GUILFORD BATTLE OBSERVANCE & REENACTMENT

More than 300 Revolutionary War reenactors from across the country will muster in Greensboro this weekend for the 236th Observance of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse. Events also include demonstrations on military life, colonial life-ways, dancing, musical performances, firearms demonstrations, guided walks.

When: March 18th & 19th

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. each day

Reenactments take place Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Country Park in Greensboro

3. COUNTRY MUSIC FUN

Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini will be in concert on March 18.

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: Buy Tickets



4. DOGA

When yoga goes to the dogs! You can have yoga fun now with your furry best friend right beside you! Join Megan Blake The Pet Lifestyle Coach from Pet Life Radio and Animal Attractions City for DOGA!

When: March 19th

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Where: LeBauer Park Sculpture Raising Celebration

5. TAKE UP POTTERY

This weekend tap into your creative and wine side by making a wine cooler.

When: Friday, March 17th

Where: Sawtooth School for Visual Art at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts located at 251 North Spruce Street in Winston-Salem.

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $45

More Details: Taste Of Art Wine Cooler Class



