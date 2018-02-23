6,000 Meals Donated To WSSU Rams Helping Hands Food Pantry

Associates from Food Lion restocked the Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) Rams Helping Hands Food Pantry with more than 6,000 meals on Friday, Feb. 23. (Photo: WSSU Photography, Custom)

Food Lion helped restock the Winston-Salem State University Rams Helping Hands Food Pantry with more than 6,000 meals on Friday.

WSSU started the food pantry in 2016, providing in-need WSSU students with healthy, culturally appropriate emergency foods.

“We want students to focus on learning and not worry about whether they have enough healthy food to eat. That's why we are so proud to continue our partnership with these local school food pantries in the towns and cities we serve," said Emma Inman, director of external communications and community relations at Food Lion.

The donation comes at a time when food donations are generally lower than usual following the holidays.

Between June 2017 and February 2018, 102 students have used the pantry; this includes 70 new users.

The WSSU Rams Helping Hands Food Pantry is staffed fully by dozens of student volunteers.

