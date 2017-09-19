7 Things You Might Not Know About 'Jeansboro Day' And Greensboro's Denim Past

Jeansboro Day in Greensboro! (Photo: WFMY)

Greensboro has a rich vibrant denim past! The city is celebrating that past with the 3rd Jeansboro Day in downtown Greensboro.

On Wednesday, a huge celebration will honor Wrangler brand’s 70th anniversary.

The event includes a 70’s inspired fashion show to kick-off Greensboro Fashion Week, live music, a jean-shaped birthday cake and lots more!

Here are a few things you might not know about Wrangler’s past!

1. In the 1940’s, C.C. Hudson founded Blue Bell leaving Tennessee seeking fortune in the emerging textile town of Greensboro. He finds work in an overall factory sewing buttons.

2. During WWII, Blue Bell makes 21M garments for the Army, Navy, Air Force, & Marines

3. In 1943, Blue Bell acquired the Casey Jones Company with the rights to the name Wrangler.

4. In 1947, Hollywood stars’ tailor, Rodeo Ben designs the Wrangler Cowboy Cut Jeans with the help of cowboys!

5. In 1948, A front zipper was added to women’s jeans!

6. 1986 Blue Bell merged with the VF Corporation

7. Wrangler is the first jean sold with a one year warranty

