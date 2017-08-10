9-Year-Old Thanks Police Officers One Department At A Time

Jaxon Wilson points at local police department patches he's collected. (Photo: WFMY)

STOKESDALE, N.C. – 9-year-old Jaxon Wilson has visited a total of 28 police departments to show his love and appreciation for their service.

For the past two years, Jaxon delivers food and drinks to police departments in the area, such as doughnuts, water bottles, fruit and cupcakes.

According to Jaxon’s mother, Jaxon’s desire to thank the officers this way happened after watching news about Dallas police shootings during a family vacation in Myrtle Beach.

“Jaxon approached me, was upset, and asked me why that happened,” says his mother, Crystal. “He just immediately wanted to do something for the officers around here.”

Jaxon’s role model is an officer from Mayodan Police Department, Landon Fellows.

“I don’t wanna say he’s my favorite, but he’s been someone special in my life,” Jaxon said about Officer Fellows.

He’s also very close to Mayodan Chief Charles Caruso.

“He told me he was bringing things to local police departments after the officers were shot in Dallas, and it really touched me,” Caruso said.

They’ve become so close, the boy started bringing personalized gifts to show his appreciation in addition to the goods he collects from the community.

“He’s become a fixture,” Caruso noted. “We see him almost every month here.”

From all his visits, Jaxon has collected many of the police officer patches from the many departments.

The family says their goal is to reach out to as many police departments as they can, even outside the state.

