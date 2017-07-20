A First Look Inside ‘Tiny House' That Could Help Solve Homelessness In Triad

Tiny Houses Greensboro prototype at Fellowship Presbyterian Church on New Garden Rd. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Tiny Houses Greensboro, a local non-profit, is revolutionizing affordable housing in the Piedmont Triad.

On Thursday, July 20, Tiny Houses Greensboro celebrated the groundbreaking of their first property on Causey Street, where the organization’s first tiny homes will be built.

This community is one of the very first tiny house communities in North Carolina.

The five 288 square foot tiny homes on the one-acre lot in West Greensboro.

But these aren’t the tiny homes you see in reality TV shows.

Scott Jones, President of Tiny Houses Greensboro, says the organization is “focused on building high quality, energy efficient homes that help increase the value of neighborhoods” by also addressing the needs of affordable housing, housing poverty, and homelessness.

The organization is already looking at properties to build on in High Point and other locations in the Triad.

The prototype home for the project, built by the students of Weaver Academy, is right outside Fellowship Presbyterian Church and open to the public.

© 2017 WFMY-TV