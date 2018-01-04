Alamance County Trooper Honored With Community Hero Award

GRAHAM, NC - Trooper M.T. Mitchell out of Alamance County received the 'Community Hero Award' from U.S. Representative Mark Walker.
Mitchell received the award for his outstanding dedication to his community and making a difference for many families in the area. Last year, Mitchell made 58 Impaired Driving arrests in Alamance County.
Mitchell played college basketball and leads a team of state troopers who play other public safety professionals. He also mentors local youth teams.
Congressman Walker gave Mitchell a certificate and a U.S. flag that flew in his honor over the U.S. Capitol.
