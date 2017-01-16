America Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

America The Beautiful (Photo: Sam Antonio Photography, All Rights Reserved. ©Sam Antonio Photography 2012)

Americans across the country will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday by committing to hours of community service in the name of the civil rights leader.

King is known, among many accolades, for his iconic Aug. 28, 1963, speech during the March on Washington, the biggest civil rights demonstration in American history.

What many don't know about King's famous "I Have a Dream" speech is that it wasn't originally included in his prepared text. It was improvised.

There are other things that most of us don't know about this storied speech. The march wasn't King's first use of the "dream" refrain. He came to regret the phrase, and by the time he died, the speech had faded from public memory.

Less famous, but just as important is a speech he gave exactly one year before his assassination. His April 4, 1967, speech condemning the war in Vietnam might have helped put a target on his back. Former King aides and confidantes recounted his last 32 hours alive.

Many are too young to have witnessed King, particularly when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 1964. He was, at just 35, the youngest to receive the honor. In keeping with his purpose, he donated the $54,123 in prize money to furthering the civil rights movement.

King accepted the award in Oslo, Norway, on Dec. 10, 1964. In the speech, now 52 years old, King spoke about the urgent need for support and the long road ahead to end racial injustice in the United States.

