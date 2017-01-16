Animal Shelter In Need Of Support After Director Stole Money

LANCASTER, S.C. -- The Lancaster County Animal Shelter is trying to bounce back after their former director was charged with stealing money from the shelter.

In May, questions were raised about misappropriation of shelter funds. The state law enforcement division (SLED) took over the investigation and has charged the now ex-director for stealing money that should have gone to help the animals.

But the shelter’s new employees say they are going to make it right.

“People don’t realize what all takes place here now, were doing a lot more than we used to,” said Alan Williams, the new head of the shelter.

Williams took over after the last director, 38-year-old Shandrieka Everall, was arrested. Police say she stole shelter money and used it on herself, for meals and to pay personal bills.

Williams says while they can’t comment on the charges, they are focused on moving forward.

“Every year we average between four and five thousand animals through this place a year,” he said.

“Right now we have 24 runs or places for 24 dogs. We always have more than 24, that means doubling up runs.”

For the past few months, they have been trying to raise money to expand by adding seven additional kennels. They say that would save more than 100 dogs a year.

Right now they don’t have enough funding to keep up with the demand for space, which means more animals are being euthanized.

“We get puppies just little puppies that take up one whole space,” Williams said. “If we had a little more space that would... that would help us out… so we won’t have to be putting them down unnecessarily.”

Over the past few months volunteers have been able to raise $13,000 for the expansion, they only need $5,000 more to break ground.

A nonprofit called Lancaster Animal Shelter Supporters, or LASS, has been collecting the funds.

And even though the money that could have been used for the project was stolen, Williams says he has faith that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It takes more than people realize to make that happen,” he said.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the expansion project, please email lassofsuncity@gmail.com, call Diane Rashall at 704 576-5824 or send your contribution to: LASS, 51037 Arrieta Court, Indian Land, S.C. 29707.

LASS is a 501.C.3 non-profit and your contribution is tax deductible.

