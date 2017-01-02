Anonymous Donor Matches $250K Donation To Oak Ridge Military Academy

Pictured from left to right, Dr. Woody Gibson, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Irvin Angel, ORMA Alumnus, Don Caine, ORMA Alumnus, John Haynes, interim president of ORMA. (Photo: Custom)

OAK RIDGE, NC – An unexpected Christmas gift came early for Oak Ridge Military Academy.

On Monday the academy announced they got a $250,000 donation from Don and Teresa Caine. Mr. Caine graduated from the academy in 1958, and is now a CEO of Camco Manufacturing.

“We are honored to have such outstanding friends of the Academy and we are grateful for their generous support,” said John Haynes, interim president of Oak Ridge Military Academy. “The Caine’s have been faithful supporters of ORMA through the years and this gift is another example of how committed they are to the school and its mission,” he added.

But the giving doesn’t end with the Caine’s. After their donation, an anonymous donor matched their contribution, bringing the total donated to $500,000.

“The generous gift from Mr. and Mrs. Caine and another local foundation change the conversation about Oak Ridge Military Academy and the educational experience it can provide to our cadets,” said Dr. Woody Gibson, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Gibson says that the money donated will give the institution more financial flexibility than they have had in years.

