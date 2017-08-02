Army Veteran And Family Of Six Get Keys To New Mortgage Free Home

Army veteran surprised with mortgage free home! (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Army Specialist Carroll Moulden, wiped tears from his eyes after opening the door of his brand new mortgage free home.

Moulden who’s a decorated military veteran was not alone. He and his wife and their five children can now call Greensboro home thanks to a lot of caring hearts in our community.

Moulden and his family were overwhelmed by the outpouring of strangers now neighbors who attended the ceremony.

“It’s wonderful. I don’t have any family here. So the neighbors can be like my family. They can watch over me and I can watch over them too,” said Spc. Moulden.

All of it was a big surprise to the Moulden family who drove up to their new home in front of a crowd in the Adams Farm community.

“Words couldn’t express how I felt. I just didn’t want to cry again,” said Spc. Moulden who said he was originally on a golf course when he found out he was getting a home.

As Spc. Moulden walked through his home he kept saying, “I’m speechless, I’m just speechless.”

Spc. Moulden said he slept on the floor of a 3-bedroom apartment for nearly two years. But now he’ll have his own master bedroom.

Spc. Moulden joined the military in 2005 and served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He and his team were attacked with an explosively formed penetrator called an EFP. Moulden suffered from internal bleeding. He also lives daily with PTSD, tinnitus, chronic knee pain, and migraines.

Spc. Moulden has received seven awards and honors from the U.S. Army.

Moulden said having a place to “call home” will help with his PTSD, “I’m going to have peace of mind.”

He said he and his family are “beyond blessed.”

This weekend he will help celebrate his wife’s birthday. He said he can’t wait to use the kitchen because he’ll be making mac and cheese for his wife.

Moulden said he also has plans for his own “man cave!”

All of it was possible thanks to the Building Homes for Heroes, Chase and Lenovo.

