Asheboro Principal Is 2016-17 Piedmont-Triad Principal Of The Year

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Balfour Elementary School principal Ms. Jusmar Maness was named the 2017 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year for the Piedmont-Triad.

Ms. Maness was surprised with the award in front of her fellow teachers and students on Thursday.

“Ms. Maness is incredibly deserving of this prestigious award. She has been a trailblazer for the Dual Language Spanish Immersion program for kindergarten students at Balfour and an advocate for her teachers and staff,” said Dr. Terry W. Worrell, Superintendent for Asheboro City Schools.

Ms. Maness will move on to compete with seven other principals across the state for the 2017 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year. The recipient of the award will be announced in the spring at an annual luncheon in Cary, NC.

Asheboro City Schools also has another educter they're proud of. Mr. Adam Reeder from Asheboro High School was named the 2016-17 Piedmont-Triad Teacher of the Year just one month earlier.

