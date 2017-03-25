Beeping Easter Egg Hunt For Blind And Visually Impaired

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit hosted their seventh beeping Easter egg hunt for the blind and visually impaired. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – As Easter is quickly approaching, a special egg hunt has people searching for sound.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit hosted their seventh beeping Easter egg hunt for the blind and visually impaired.

The beeping eggs give a change for anyone to take part of the Easter tradition explains Angie Swaim of the Hazardous Devices Unit,

“The beeping egg hunts have been such a success that we wanted to make sure that as many visually impaired and blind adults and children as possible have the opportunity to experience a traditional Easter egg hunt,” Swaim said. “We invite any member of the public, adult or child, who is blind or visually impaired and their families to join us at either of these events.”

Over 900 beeping eggs were made for egg hunts across the state and country.

“We believe that this is a positive way to interact with members of the community, not only in Winston-Salem, but all over the state of North Carolina,” Swaim said. “We have not only held the beeping egg hunts locally; we visited Camp Dogwood, a summer camp for visually impaired youth and adults in Sherrills Ford, where we have watched adults as ‘young’ as 94 years old enjoy their very first egg hunt and become a child again for a few hours. These moments are the reason we do what we do.”

The hunt was at Reynolda Village at 10:00 Saturday morning. If you missed the event there is another hunt on April 1 at the same time and location.

