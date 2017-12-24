Bikes, Toys, Meals and Cheer Given at Christmas Eve Dinner

WFMY News 2 photo (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO - The Jessa-Maria Foundation and Ashtae Products teamed up to host the 10th annual Christmas Eve Dinner and Giveaway Sunday in Greensboro.

The Foundation gave away hot meals, clothes and toys for kids and their families. Lots of children's bicycles were given out and every kid went home with toys.

"Sometimes people look at Christmas as a very high-spirited time," said Michael Woods, President and CEO of Ashtae Products. "For some, it's very challenging. You want to uplift the spirits of those who may be in need."

"It's important for us to be able to bring cheer and joy to those who may not have some of the things that we take for granted in this world today," said Jessalyn Woods, volunteer with the Foundation.

