Black History Month: 6 Destinations To Visit In The Triad

Black history month is here and there are plenty of places where you and your children can go in the Triad to learn more about historical leaders, the Civil Rights movement, and lots more.

1. UNDERGROUND RAILROAD TREE

A 300-year-old poplar tree stands as a tall reminder of the Underground Railroad that once passed through Guilford College’s campus. Families can venture to see the tree which is called “A silent witness,” to the Underground Railroad activities. The tree is the oldest in the Guilford woods, filled with old growth forest, dating back to before the 1800s. Even though the Railroad network was secretive and its blueprints are no longer around, Greensboro’s New Garden community was known to be a meeting point in the South. To honor the history of the Underground Railroad, the College opened a trail in the form of a tour that simulates how runway slaves navigated the woods and sought freedom with the help from free African-American slaves and European-American allies.

2. BLACK HERITAGE TOUR BUS RIDES

Greensboro Transit Authority is recognizing Black History Month with the GTA Black History Heritage Ride. The custom decal bus will familiarize riders and the general community with the accomplishments and contributions made by African-Americans and their advocates for our city, nation, and world.

The bus will rotate among GTA's regular routes seven days a week. You can track it with the live GTA Transloc bus tracker by clicking here. Look for bus number 777-HR. Also, GTA will send periodic updates on the bus route of the day on its Twitter feed @gtaheat.

3. CIVIL RIGHTS TRAIL

Greensboro is featured twice on the new U.S. Civil Rights Trail. The trail is a collaborative effort from 14 states to promote tourism to civil rights landmarks across the country. It's a collection of about 130 churches, courthouses, schools, and other landmarks that challenged segregation in the 1950s and 1960s. The trail includes the Civil Rights Center and Museum and the February One Monument dedicated to the four men who started the sit-in movement at Woolworth is also a part of the trail.

4. ST. PHILIPS MORAVIAN CHURCH

Built in 1861, St. Philips Moravian Church is the oldest standing African-American church in the state. It stands adjacent to the newly reconstructed 1823 log church with exhibitions conveying the African-American experience in the Moravian community. Today, the church is part of Old Salem.

5. CHARLOTTE HAWKINS BROWN MUSEUM

In 1902 Charlotte Hawkins Brown, at the time just 19 years old, started the Palmer Memorial Institute for African-American students in Sedalia, right outside of Greensboro. To this day Dr. Brown is remembered for her passion for education. Palmer Institute taught more than 2,000 students and notable alumni. Dr. Brown was also a civil-rights activist and suffragist. The Palmer Institute was transformed into a museum to honor Dr. Brown in the 1980's.

The Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 9:00-5:00.

Charlotte Hawkins Brown

6. INTERNATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS CENTER & MUSEUM (ICRCM)

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum is a “must go” to learn about the Greensboro sit-ins that sparked a nationwide movement. The museum is located in the former F.W. Woolworth retail store in downtown Greensboro. It’s also the site where in 1960, four freshmen from NC A&T State University sat down to at the “whites only” lunch counter and challenged the laws of segregation. ICRCM brings history to life with permanent installation, exhibits, photography, artifacts, video re-enactments, and interactive galleries.

