Chief Scott Buys Lemonade From Boy Helping Students Get School Supplies

GREENSBORO - The Greensboro police department shared a heartening Friday Facebook post that's sure to lift moods heading into the weekend.

Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott recently stopped by a lemonade stand run by a Greensboro boy trying to raise money for the less fortunate at his school.

The student is selling lemonade to help kids at his school get school supplies.

Scott gave the boy some tokens of appreciation from the police department and commended him for his community service.

"I thought it'd be great to come out and have a conversation with him," Scott said. "I found out he wants to be a police officer some day so I'm really excited by that."

"I got the feeling someday he'll be a GPD guy," Scott said.

