Burlington Police 'Pay It Forward' Making Ramp For Man Who Supported Them

Burlington police help build ramp for man in need. Pic. Courtesy: Sara Barringer (Photo: Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Michael Callicutt has always supported the Burlington Police Department and he’s not afraid to show it.

After the Dallas shootings, last year, Callicutt made bracelets and key chains for the department. But Callicutt never expected to be paid back for his kindness.

The Burlington Police Department found out Callicutt needed a ramp for his house. The department raised $500 to buy the materials need for the ramp. The police department then built the ramp to show Callicutt how much he means to his community.

Callicutt said, “I Didn't think anybody would ever care anything about me to do anything like that, I sure do appreciate them, it was a blessing to me."

Jennifer Paschal, said, "He opened the door and saw what we had done, halfway through the project, he was so happy. He had the biggest smile on his face and that was all it took for us, we knew we had done the right thing."

About 20 police Department staff helped to build the ramp and even cleaned up around his house



