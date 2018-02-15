Calling All Food Vendors For NC Folk Festival!

Food vendors at a festival in Greensboro. (Photo: Alex Forsyth, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Calling all food vendors for the North Carolina Folk Festival!

Event organizers for the NC Folk Festival coming to downtown Greensboro September 7-9, 2018, are looking for food vendors.

Food vendors with experience serving high volumes of people can submit their applications to participate in the festival. Applications must be in by Monday, March 5.

Last year, the National Folk Festival attracted more than 162,000 people to Greensboro for a free three-day weekend. Organizers expect attendance to increase in 2018.

