Can't Get To Church? Snow Problem! Greensboro Church Doing Service Via Phone

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ Pastor, Dr. Herman Platt (Photo: Custom)

GREEENSBORO, NC – If you find yourself snowed in on a Sunday, there is still a way to go to church!

Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ doesn’t want you to drive in the dangerous and snowy conditions, so they are letting you call in for a 10:00 a.m. service.

Pastor Dr. Herman Platt lives in Reidsville, and will be preaching from the safety of his home!

All you need to do is call 712-432-0180 and put in the access code 925443#, and you can be a part of service no matter where you are.

Though it is not often that Wells Memorial COGIC does Sunday service on the phone, for the last six years the church does a Morning Glory Prayer. This prayer is Monday-Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., and you can call into that same number to particpate.

