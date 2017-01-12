Carolina Hurricanes Grant Wish For 7-Year-Old With Cancer

Chase Bass is a 7-year-old from Onslow County who has cancer. When Make-A-Wish in Eastern North Carolina came to Chase, it was a trip to Raleigh to meet and play with his favorite team he wished for. (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, NC – The Carolina Hurricanes welcomed their newest and youngest player to the team on Thursday.

Chase Bass is a 7-year-old from Onslow County who has cancer. When Make-A-Wish in Eastern North Carolina came to Chase, it was a trip to Raleigh to meet and play with his favorite team he wished for.

When he arrived he got to take pictures with the team, chat with his favorite player, review film from past games, and talk to the coaches.

But what Chase was most looking forward to was his special request to play street hockey with Hurricanes forward, Jeff Skinner.

On Chase’s team was Skinner, goalie Cam Ward, and Stormy the mascot. They won the game 10 to six, with Chase scoring nine of the 10 goals.

After his victory, Chase was then signed as a free agent to the team, and was given his own jersey.

In addition to the fun packed day, the Bass family will go to the Hurricanes home game against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday in a special suite.

