Community Sings at Carolina Theatre as Part of 90th Anniversary

Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY)

Carolina Theatre's 'This CommUnity Sings' event invited singers of all skill levels as part of the theatre's 90th Anniversary celebration Sunday afternoon.

The event featured over 1,000 singers performing Carolina in my Mind, All You Need is Love and What a Wonderful World.

Drum lines from NC A&T and Grimsley High School were also there.

