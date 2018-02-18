Community Sings at Carolina Theatre as Part of 90th Anniversary

Carolina Theatre's 'This CommUnity Sings' event invited singers of all skill levels as part of the theatre's 90th Anniversary celebration Sunday afternoon.
The event featured over 1,000 singers performing Carolina in my Mind, All You Need is Love and What a Wonderful World.
Drum lines from NC A&T and Grimsley High School were also there.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs