Casnio Night Raises Money for Congenital Heart Defects

GREENSBORO, N.C. - People across the triad came out Saturday for Hands for Hearts casino night to raise money for congenital heart defects research.

Our own Megann Mollerus emceed the event which also included live and silent auctions. This year they raised over $170,000.

According to their website:

Hands for Hearts was founded in 2014 in memory of Matthew (“Matt”) Francis Sullivan,who passed in January 2014. Matt had a passion for life which was unmatched and he had a tremendous love for his family, especially his nephew and niece. Matt’s nephew, Nicholas Larose, was born with a congenital heart defect. We intend to honor Matt’s life by making positive changes in the lives of children with CHDs and their families. Matt’s heart was legendary and as his sister, Nicole Sullivan LaRose once said, “Matt smiles from his heart.” We’re going to use that radiant smile of Matt’s to spread new smiles to children; smiles that will come from their healthy hearts.

