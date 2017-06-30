Caswell County Sheriff Michael Welch Announces Retirement

Caswell County Sheriff Michael Welch (Photo: Custom)

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Caswell County Sheriff Michael Welch is retiring.

In a letter addressed to the Caswell County Board of Commissioners, Sheriff Welch said his last day would be July 31, 2017.

The top deputy served 14 years for the sheriff's department.

Welch's letter said in part, "This decision has not been an easy one for me to make. After a law enforcement career that spans more than thirty years of service, I personally know that this is the time. I plan to spend more time with my family."

No announcement has been made on who will be the next sheriff of Caswell County.

