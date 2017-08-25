Catrina Thompson is New Winston-Salem Chief of Police

WINSTON-SALEM - City manager Lee Garrity announced the appointment of Assistant Police Chief Catrina A. Thompson as Winston-Salem’s 15th chief of police on Friday.

Thompson, who will assume her duties on Sept. 1, is a 23-year veteran of Winston-Salem Police Department.

She currently serves as the assistant chief in charge of the Investigative Services Bureau. In this position she oversees the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations divisions. She previously served in the Patrol Division, Recruiting Unit, Training Division and the Criminal Investigations Division. She also serves as one of the departmental commanders of the Crisis/Hostage Negotiation Team.

Thompson will lead a Dept. with 570 sworn officers and 173 civilian positions, and an annual budget of $74.5 million.

