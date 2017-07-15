Celebrity Basketball Game Raises Money, Awareness For Sarcoidosis

Basketball On Court (Photo: Dan Thornberg / EyeEm)

GREENSBORO, NC - Dudley High School hosted a celebrity basketball game for a good cause on Saturday.

The school hosted the first Cherry Bailey CrossOver For Awareness Basketball Game. The event aims to bring awareness and funds to a disease called Sarcoidosis.

The disease affects any organ with a collection of inflammatory cells. People who have it appear fine on the outside, but they suffer on the inside as the disease takes its course.

All proceeds from the game will go towards Dudley High School and The Foundation for Sacoidosis Research.

