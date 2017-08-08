Certified Wildlife Habitat Built At Asheboro YMCA

ASHEBORO, NC - The National Wildlife Federation (NWF), Americas largest wildlife conservation and education organization, is pleased that Whitaker Farms Waterscapes Division in Franklinville, North Carolina has successfully created a Certified Wildlife Habitat ® through its Garden for Wildlife program. In addition, Waterscapes by Whitaker Farms habitat has been co-certified with NWF’s state affiliate, the North Carolina Wildlife Federation.

NWF celebrates these efforts to create a garden that improves habitat for birds, butterflies, frogs and other wildlife by providing essential elements needed by all wildlife – natural food sources, clean water, cover and places to raise young.

This Certified Wildlife Habitat® garden is now also part of the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, a national effort to create a million gardens that provide habitat for declining pollinator insects, like butterflies and bees.

“Over the last 40 years, more than 200,000 wildlife gardeners have joined NWF’s Garden for Wildlife movement and these individuals have helped restore wildlife habitat right in their own yards and neighborhoods,” said David Mizejewski, naturalist with the National Wildlife Federation.

