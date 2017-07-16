Chill Out At The Big Chill Ice Cream Festival

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The largest National Ice Cream Day event in the Twin City is serving up delicious frozen treats for a great cause. The Big Chill Ice Cream Festival is back for it's 10th year to raise money for the Shalom Project of Winston-Salem.

The festival offers homemade ice cream tasting, music, kid's activities and more. It's happening on Sunday, July 16th from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Grace Court Park in downtown Winston-Salem.





Almost a dozen local churches and organizations will go head to head in the homemade ice cream competition. There will be more than 30 ice cream flavors for people to try at this year's event. Helene Elbein's team from Temple Emanuel took home the title four out of the last five years and is looking to repeat. This year her team made a mojito-flavored treat. Judge Ciska Weber, owner of Cafe Gelato, says she's looking for great taste, the righ amount of sweetness and the perfect texture.

The festival is one of the largest fundraisers for the Shalom Project whose mission is to "challenge the cycle of poverty" in their community. The organization offers a food pantry, clothing closet and medical clinic and pharmacy to those in need.





Part of the fundraiser includes "ice sitting," where volunteers sit on ice sculptures and make calls to get donations for The Shalom Project. Clint Coram is considered a veteran and raised $1,700 for the organization before the festival began!

Tickets are $3 a person or $10 for the family. Bring extra cash for the "people's choice" award where you can decide what organization created the best ice cream flavor this year by dropping tips in their jar.

