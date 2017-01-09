Chilly Weather Means More Seeking Shelter At Interactive Resource Center

GREENSBORO, NC – With the temperatures dropping low, the Interactive Resource Center has seen an increase of people needing shelter in Greensboro.

According to one of their workers, more than 120 people checked-in at the IRC Monday morning.

That's three times higher than normal!

In addition, there have been more white flag nights than the center usually sees. A white flag night is when the temperature drops below 25 degrees for more than two hours, so shelters open to keep people warm.

“So this has been one of the longest stretches we’ve had to remain consecutively open,” explained Operations and Development Coordinator Lana Skrypnyk. “Four nights is a lot especially since we are still providing our services during the day and daytime operations so that puts a big strain on our staff.”

Thanks to donations from the community, even with the increase of numbers and nights, the IRC has been able to provide meals and shelter to those in need.

“There is more people coming in for shelter. There are more people that we need to take care of and feed, provide blankets too and the supplies coming in have been really amazing.”

