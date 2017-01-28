Community Protests Nissan Over Civil Rights Issues

Protesters outside of Nissan in GSO. Rallying for better working conditions at manufacturing plant in Miss.

GREENSBORO, NC – Nissan has recently been criticized for civil rights abuses causing protests to erupt across the south, including right here in the Triad.

Protesters went to the Crown Nissan dealership on Wendover Ave in Greensboro to show solidarity for factory workers in Mississippi on Saturday.

“We are proud to stand with workers in Mississippi to call attention to civil rights abuses at Nissan’s assembly plants,” said Joyce Johnson, cofounder of the Beloved Community Center and a member of the North Carolina NAACP Executive Board.

Dr. Isiac Jackson, the chairman of MAFFAN, wrote to Nissan dealers saying workers are not being treated fairly.

“Today, the company exploits its predominantly African American workforce in a variety of ways.”

Dr. Jackson continues to say that there is a lack of adequate safety equipment and workers aren’t getting paid fairly.

Nissan sent WFMY News 2 a statement regarding the protest in Greensboro saying,

“Nissan's history reflects that we truly value our employees and respect their right to decide who should represent them. Nissan Canton and Smyrna employees enjoy good, stable, safe jobs with some of the highest wages and strongest benefits in Mississippi and Tennessee. The allegations being made against Nissan are completely unfounded.”

In addition to Greensboro, protests took place this week at Nissan dealerships in Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville, and New Orleans.

