Community Rallies To Refill Food Pantry

Food donations pour in to Greensboro Urban Ministry. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A call for action spurred our community to take action where help was needed.

Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) announced Monday its food pantry was running low and in need of donations.

It didn't take long for the Piedmont Triad, and even as far away as New York, to step up.

GUM said as of Friday morning, cash and food donations totaled more than 41,000 pounds of food.

“We are grateful, and we are blessed to serve in a community with such a compassionate heart,” said

Executive Director Rev. Myron W. Wilkins. “We can continue to serve as the community’s hands and

feet to respond to crisis food needs.”

GUM says that amount of food will stretch for about 11 days.

Twenty-five businesses, congregations, schools and civic groups organized immediate food drives in response to the food shortage.

