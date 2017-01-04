Dedicated Elementary Custodian Named District Employee Of The Month

Awilda Pagan

GREENSBORO, NC – In your community you might find an unsung hero, the person who gives without expecting anything back. Now, Guilford County School’s own unsung hero is being recognized for her hard work.

Awilda Pagan has been a janitor at Alamance Elementary for the last 10 years, but according to the district, she has been family for the last 18. Not only did Pagan’s kids go to the school, but she also used to volunteer there before she got a job as the custodian, and she says she plans on retiring at that same place.

“I don’t come to a workplace,” Pagan said. “I come to a family.”

On Wednesday it was announced that Pagan is the first district Employee of the Month in 2017.

She may be the lead custodian, but what earned her the award is the sweeping amount of extra activities she does for the school. She serves as a translator, helps students with science fair projects, organized a book collection for K-3 students, makes copies and laminates materials for teachers, and is helping plan the father-daughter dance at the school.

And on top of everything else she does, she created a “Golden Dustpan” award to encourage kids to keep their classrooms clean!

As Employee of the Month, Pagan earned a $50 gift card to Sam’s Club. Her picture will hang at the district’s central offices, one at Alamance Elementary, and the other at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

