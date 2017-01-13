It Takes A Village: Denton Rallies Behind Workers Who Lost Jobs After Fire

DENTON, N.C. -- It takes a village.

So the town of Denton is rallying behind the people of its village.

Dozens of churches and businesses will have a breakfast fundraiser on Saturday to raise money for the workers who lost their jobs after the Classic Family Restaurant fire last month.

The fire destroyed the restaurant and six other businesses. The plaza was a staple to the community.

The breakfast is Saturday, January 13 from 7-10 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church located at 276 W. First Street in Denton. Donations will be accepted at the door.

Contributors of the event include: Central United Methodist Church, Orrells Food Service, First Baptist Church, Shulers Meats, Larry Ward, Skeen's Eggs, Open Hands Ministry, Lowes Foods, Harris Teeter, Steve Harris, Troy Wesleyan Church, Marsha Surratt, Roger Ligon, Helping Hands Community Outreach, all the churches of the South Davidson Missional Network of the United Methodist Church, Denton Wesleyan Church, and New Beginnings Church

