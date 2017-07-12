Downtown Greensboro Development To Move Forward Thanks To SB 8

Greensboro skyline (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper signed SB 8 which benefits the City of Greensboro to expand new developments.

Greensboro City officials can now move forward with plans for a downtown hotel, the Westin Hotel, and a parking garage that will span February One Place at Davie Street.

The project will bring millions of dollars in investments and returns.

The City had been working on getting an exception to the Building Code since early March, only possible by an act of the General Assembly, for the project to move forward.

Senator Trudy Wade and Representative Jon Hardister supported the value of the project and were the main proponents of the legislation in the House and Senate. The City also recognizes Senator Phil Berger as part of the bill’s success.

